Next Article
iPhone 17 launch day: Minor scuffle breaks out in Mumbai
Technology
Apple's iPhone 17 launch turned into a major event across India, with huge lines at the new Bengaluru Mall of Asia store.
Fans also packed Apple's Mumbai and Delhi locations, eager to check out the redesigned iPhone 17, plus the latest Apple Watch and AirPods.
Things got so lively in Mumbai that a minor scuffle broke out—but excitement stayed high.
Prices start at ₹82,900
Apple's Hebbal store in Bengaluru—opened just this month—welcomed enthusiastic customers like Mohammad Suhail, who praised both the iPhone 17's improvements and the friendly staff.
In Mumbai, at least one customer started lining up as early as 3am to be among the first to buy.
The new iPhones are available for pre-booking or walk-ins, with prices ranging from ₹82,900 to ₹2,29,900.