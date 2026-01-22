Gemini AI now gets personal with your Gmail, YouTube, and more

Gemini scans your emails for trip details, checks your photos for preferences, and looks at search history to spot what you're into. It can suggest things like tailored itineraries, activity, and restaurant suggestions or recommend gear based on where you're headed—all tailored just for you.

Who gets it and how privacy works

Right now, this is rolling out to US-based Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers on web and mobile.

The feature is off by default—you decide which apps Gemini can see and can turn it off anytime.

Plus, Gemini only accesses data when you ask and connecting apps is opt-in;

Google says AI Mode doesn't train directly on your Gmail inbox or Google Photos library, but limited interaction data (for example, prompts and model responses) may be used to improve the service, and chat history can be retained or deleted under your settings.

If something feels off in a response, there's a thumbs-down button so you can help make it better.