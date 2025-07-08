Next Article
Gemini app introduces Google Home broadcast support
Gemini just rolled out a handy new feature: you can now send voice messages straight from the app to your Nest speakers and smart displays.
This comes as Google Assistant is getting phased out on Android, so it's a pretty timely upgrade.
To get started, just enable "Google Home" in Gemini's settings.
How to use the feature
Open the Gemini app on your phone or tablet—if you haven't linked Google Home yet, the app will walk you through it.
Once connected, simply say things like "Broadcast I'm on my way home" or target specific rooms with "Broadcast to the living room, it's time for homework."
It's an easy way to reach everyone at home (or just certain rooms) without needing Google Assistant.