TTD implements AI and facial recognition for pilgrim services
Big changes are coming for pilgrims at the Tirumala temple—TTD is rolling out AI, QR codes, and facial recognition to make darshan smoother and faster.
The goal? Less waiting, more seamless entry, and an overall better experience for everyone.
Executive Officer J Syamala Rao emphasized that using tech is key for timely darshan during a recent meeting with TCS and AI experts.
How devotees will be monitored
Manual ID checks will be replaced by automated systems in all major darshan categories (Sarva Darshan, Special Entry, Divya Darshan).
TCS also shared insights on how long pilgrims spend in queues from start to finish.
Plus, TTD plans to help devotees stick to their time slots through regular updates—making crowd management smarter and visits less stressful.