TTD implements AI and facial recognition for pilgrim services Technology Jul 08, 2025

Big changes are coming for pilgrims at the Tirumala temple—TTD is rolling out AI, QR codes, and facial recognition to make darshan smoother and faster.

The goal? Less waiting, more seamless entry, and an overall better experience for everyone.

Executive Officer J Syamala Rao emphasized that using tech is key for timely darshan during a recent meeting with TCS and AI experts.