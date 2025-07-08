Waymo launches teen accounts in Phoenix
Waymo just launched "teen accounts," letting 14- to 17-year-olds ride in its self-driving robotaxis on their own.
These accounts are linked to a parent or guardian, who can track rides in real time.
Waymo says the move comes after lots of safety testing and listening to what families want.
What's the benefit of this new feature?
Instead of worrying about distracted or unsafe human drivers, teens get rides from vehicles that always follow traffic rules.
Trained remote operators keep an eye on every trip and can step in if needed.
Parents invite their teens by pairing accounts and keep oversight throughout.
Only in Phoenix for now
No awkward strangers—just you and the car. Rides are consistent, safe, and easy to schedule around busy routines.
With fewer teens getting driver's licenses these days, this could be a game-changer for getting around independently.
Unlike Uber's teen option (which still has drivers), Waymo is fully driverless—but for now, it's only available in Phoenix.