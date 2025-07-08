Waymo launches teen accounts in Phoenix

Instead of worrying about distracted or unsafe human drivers, teens get rides from vehicles that always follow traffic rules. Trained remote operators keep an eye on every trip and can step in if needed. Parents invite their teens by pairing accounts and keep oversight throughout.

Only in Phoenix for now

No awkward strangers—just you and the car. Rides are consistent, safe, and easy to schedule around busy routines.

With fewer teens getting driver's licenses these days, this could be a game-changer for getting around independently.

Unlike Uber's teen option (which still has drivers), Waymo is fully driverless—but for now, it's only available in Phoenix.