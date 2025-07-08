Next Article
Google Maps integration in Garmin's smartwatches
Garmin just rolled out a free Google Maps app for 90+ of its smartwatches, making it way easier to get around while walking, cycling, or running.
Just pick your destination on your Android phone and the watch will guide you with live directions.
Turn-by-turn directions on your wrist
The app gives gentle vibration alerts before each turn and even shows up to three turns ahead. It also tracks your runs and rides as you go.
You can grab the app from Garmin's Connect IQ Store if you have a compatible smartwatch.
Android-only for now
By bringing Google Maps to its watches, Garmin is stepping up its game for anyone who wants both fitness tracking and easy navigation in one device.
The catch? This feature is Android-only for now—so iPhone users will have to wait.