Gemini Notebook can now analyze your e-books
What's the story
Google has updated its AI note-taking app, Gemini Notebook, with a new feature called "Expert Intelligence." The update enables users to import e-books purchased from Google Play Books into the notebook. Once imported, you can ask questions about the content or create plans, infographics, and even podcasts based on the book.
Practical use
Creating recipe book and answering management queries
During a recent demo, Google Labs editorial director Steven Johnson showcased the capabilities of the new feature.
He created a recipe book using Michael Pollan's Food Rules, and answered a question about handling difficult conversation with employees using Kim Scott's management-focused Radical Candor.
The full text of these books can also be viewed directly in the notebook.
Book compatibility
Collaborations with major publishers and authors
The "Expert Intelligence" feature is compatible with over 100,000 books from publishers such as Penguin Random House, Johns Hopkins University Press, Macmillan Publishers, and O'Reilly Media.
Google has also collaborated with 15 authors including Pollan and Scott to create "Featured Notebooks."
These are customized by each author with additional source material and introductory letters for their works.
Privacy measures
Protections to prevent unauthorized access
Google has also added protections to Gemini Notebook to stop other users from accessing material from books they haven't bought.
If you share a notebook containing a purchased book, those without the title will see it as a source but won't be able to view its full text or related information.
Clicking on the source will take them to Google Play Books where they can buy it.
Expansion plans
Future plans for 'Expert Intelligence'
Google intends to bring the "Expert Intelligence" feature to AI Mode in Search and the Gemini app, both of which can already draw information from Gemini Notebook.
The company also plans to expand this capability to include scholarly articles, magazine articles, and newspapers.
This could make it even more useful for students and professionals who rely on these sources for their work.