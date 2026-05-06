Gemini replaces Google Assistant in US cars with Google built-in

Gemini conversational controls and GM upgrade

Gemini lets you chat naturally while driving, so you can ask for restaurant stops on your route or get quick info about parking and menus.

It also handles real-time navigation, adjusts temperature, summarizes messages, and helps draft hands-free replies.

Around 4 million GM vehicles from 2022 onward (including Cadillac, Chevy, Buick, and GMC) will get this upgrade through automatic software updates.

More features like Gmail and Calendar integration are on the way.