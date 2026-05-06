Gemini replaces Google Assistant in US cars with Google built-in
Technology
Google is rolling out its new Gemini AI assistant in cars with Google built-in, replacing the old Google Assistant.
Starting in the US drivers can use voice, touch, or steering wheel controls for things like navigation and music, making everyday driving a bit smoother.
Gemini conversational controls and GM upgrade
Gemini lets you chat naturally while driving, so you can ask for restaurant stops on your route or get quick info about parking and menus.
It also handles real-time navigation, adjusts temperature, summarizes messages, and helps draft hands-free replies.
Around 4 million GM vehicles from 2022 onward (including Cadillac, Chevy, Buick, and GMC) will get this upgrade through automatic software updates.
More features like Gmail and Calendar integration are on the way.