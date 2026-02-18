Get hands-on with generative AI for business
IIT Madras Pravartak has rolled out a four-month online executive program on Generative AI for business, teaming up with Emeritus.
Aimed at working professionals with 5+ years' experience (no tech background needed), the course kicks off March 30, 2026.
You'll dive into prompt engineering, LLMs, RAG, fine-tuning, and multi-agent systems—all through a practical lens.
Projects, use cases, and campus immersion
Expect over 20 hands-on projects and 25+ real-world business use cases using no-code/low-code tools.
There's also a two-day campus immersion at IIT Madras Research Park.
Finish the program and you'll earn a certificate from IITM Pravartak (IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation)—plus skills you can actually use at work.
How to apply
The course costs ₹1,40,000 (taxes included).
To apply, you'll typically need a minimum graduate or diploma qualification with at least 5 years of work experience; some listings also mention a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks and basic programming or math knowledge.