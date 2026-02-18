Get hands-on with generative AI for business

Expect over 20 hands-on projects and 25+ real-world business use cases using no-code/low-code tools. There's also a two-day campus immersion at IIT Madras Research Park . Finish the program and you'll earn a certificate from IITM Pravartak (IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation)—plus skills you can actually use at work.

How to apply

The course costs ₹1,40,000 (taxes included).

To apply, you'll typically need a minimum graduate or diploma qualification with at least 5 years of work experience; some listings also mention a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks and basic programming or math knowledge.