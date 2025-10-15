Get ready for a 3-day aurora show

These storms are caused by coronal mass ejections (CMEs)—basically, big bursts of charged particles from the Sun. When they reach Earth, they shake up our magnetic field and create those stunning lights. While these CMEs are mild, their combined effect could make the aurora show last a bit longer than usual.

How to catch the auroras

Keep an eye on real-time space weather trackers or apps—they'll tell you when and where the auroras are most likely.

If you're hoping for a glimpse, check the updates and head outside when the alerts say conditions are right.