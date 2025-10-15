Firefox now lets you search the web with Perplexity AI
What's the story
Mozilla has announced the integration of the AI answer engine, Perplexity, into its Firefox browser. The move comes as a response to user demand and is aimed at giving users more control over their web search experience. The feature was previously tested in select markets, including the US, UK, and Germany. Now, it will be available globally on desktop versions of Firefox with plans for mobile devices in the future.
User experience
How to use Perplexity on Firefox
Once activated, Perplexity provides a conversational search experience with answers accompanied by citations. This is different from Google's traditional search results that usually come as a list of web links. The feature can be accessed through the unified search button in Firefox's address bar, allowing users to switch to Perplexity whenever they want. Users can also set their preferred search engine from within Firefox's settings menu.
Privacy assurance
Mozilla assures user data privacy
Mozilla has also assured users that it won't share or sell their personal data. This promise aligns with the company's long-standing commitment to user privacy and security. The decision to integrate Perplexity into Firefox is part of a broader strategy by Mozilla to offer more AI-powered search engines or options in the future, depending on user feedback from this pilot program.
Feature update
Browser profiles and visual search with Google Lens
Along with the integration of Perplexity, Mozilla has also announced the wider availability of its browser profiles feature. After months of testing and gradual rollout, all users can now access this feature. It lets you switch between different browser setups for work, school, or personal use. The company is also testing visual search with Google Lens among those who have set Google as their default search engine on desktop.