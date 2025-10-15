Firefox now lets you search the web with Perplexity AI

Mozilla has announced the integration of the AI answer engine, Perplexity , into its Firefox browser. The move comes as a response to user demand and is aimed at giving users more control over their web search experience. The feature was previously tested in select markets, including the US, UK, and Germany. Now, it will be available globally on desktop versions of Firefox with plans for mobile devices in the future.

User experience How to use Perplexity on Firefox Once activated, Perplexity provides a conversational search experience with answers accompanied by citations. This is different from Google's traditional search results that usually come as a list of web links. The feature can be accessed through the unified search button in Firefox's address bar, allowing users to switch to Perplexity whenever they want. Users can also set their preferred search engine from within Firefox's settings menu.

Privacy assurance Mozilla assures user data privacy Mozilla has also assured users that it won't share or sell their personal data. This promise aligns with the company's long-standing commitment to user privacy and security. The decision to integrate Perplexity into Firefox is part of a broader strategy by Mozilla to offer more AI-powered search engines or options in the future, depending on user feedback from this pilot program.