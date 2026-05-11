How to create viral Chibi Cartoon Style AI photos

The latest viral trend on social media is the creation of Chibi Cartoon Style AI photos. This Japanese-inspired art style transforms regular images into adorable avatars with oversized heads, big eyes, and tiny bodies. The trend has taken over platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp , with users creating these unique edits using AI tools such as Google Gemini and ChatGPT.

Artistic fusion What is Chibi style? The Chibi style is characterized by small, exaggerated characters with cute expressions and colorful designs. AI image tools can recreate photos in this style while keeping facial identity and background details intact. Some creators are even combining 3D chibi characters with doodles, Korean aesthetics, and soft pastel colors for an added touch of creativity.

User guide Using Google Gemini or ChatGPT To create a Chibi avatar, users need to open the image editing mode of Google Gemini or ChatGPT. They then upload a clear front-facing image and paste a detailed Chibi AI prompt. After selecting an appropriate portrait aspect ratio (like 1:1 or 4:5) and quality mode (high-quality or ultra), they can generate and save their unique avatar.

Advertisement

Prompt examples 'Korean Instagram Chibi Style' Here are some detailed Chibi AI prompts you can try. The first one is "Korean Instagram Chibi Style," which asks to create a 4K portrait edit with a vertical 4:5 ratio, preserving the face, hairstyle, skin tone, and background as they are. It also suggests adding multiple glossy 3D chibi versions of the same person around the subject in playful poses like waving or smiling.

Advertisement