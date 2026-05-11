How to create viral Chibi Cartoon Style AI photos
What's the story
The latest viral trend on social media is the creation of Chibi Cartoon Style AI photos. This Japanese-inspired art style transforms regular images into adorable avatars with oversized heads, big eyes, and tiny bodies. The trend has taken over platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp, with users creating these unique edits using AI tools such as Google Gemini and ChatGPT.
Artistic fusion
What is Chibi style?
The Chibi style is characterized by small, exaggerated characters with cute expressions and colorful designs. AI image tools can recreate photos in this style while keeping facial identity and background details intact. Some creators are even combining 3D chibi characters with doodles, Korean aesthetics, and soft pastel colors for an added touch of creativity.
User guide
Using Google Gemini or ChatGPT
To create a Chibi avatar, users need to open the image editing mode of Google Gemini or ChatGPT. They then upload a clear front-facing image and paste a detailed Chibi AI prompt. After selecting an appropriate portrait aspect ratio (like 1:1 or 4:5) and quality mode (high-quality or ultra), they can generate and save their unique avatar.
Prompt examples
'Korean Instagram Chibi Style'
Here are some detailed Chibi AI prompts you can try. The first one is "Korean Instagram Chibi Style," which asks to create a 4K portrait edit with a vertical 4:5 ratio, preserving the face, hairstyle, skin tone, and background as they are. It also suggests adding multiple glossy 3D chibi versions of the same person around the subject in playful poses like waving or smiling.
Additional ideas
'Dreamy Bubble Chibi Style' and 'Candy Theme Chibi Style'
The second prompt, "Dreamy Bubble Chibi Style," suggests creating a dreamy 4K portrait with pastel tones and glossy 3D chibi miniatures of the uploaded person. It also recommends adding transparent floating bubbles, glow effects, soft lighting, and playful chibi poses inside these bubbles. The third prompt is "Candy Theme Chibi Style," which asks to generate a colorful 4K portrait with realistic photography mixed with mini 3D chibi characters.