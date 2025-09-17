Giant asteroid zooming past Earth tomorrow: How to watch online
Heads up: a giant asteroid called 2025 FA22—almost twice as tall as the Washington Monument—is set to zoom safely past Earth on September 18, 2025.
It'll swing by at about twice the distance between us and the Moon, which, according to JPL Center for NEO Studies, only happens with rocks this big about once every decade.
You can watch the flyby online
You don't need a telescope at home!
The Virtual Telescope Project will live-stream the flyby from Italy starting September 17 at 11pm EDT (that's early morning UTC on September 18), so anyone can catch this space moment online.
The closest approach is at 3:42am EDT.
Asteroid tagged 'potentially hazardous'
Spotted just this March by Pan-STARRS2, this asteroid is tagged "potentially hazardous" because of its size and orbit—it takes nearly two years to circle the Sun, even going beyond Mars.
But don't stress: NASA says asteroids like this only hit Earth about once every 20,000 years.