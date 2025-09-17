Giant asteroid zooming past Earth tomorrow: How to watch online Technology Sep 17, 2025

Heads up: a giant asteroid called 2025 FA22—almost twice as tall as the Washington Monument—is set to zoom safely past Earth on September 18, 2025.

It'll swing by at about twice the distance between us and the Moon, which, according to JPL Center for NEO Studies, only happens with rocks this big about once every decade.