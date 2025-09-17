Google Meet now has an AI assistant called Ask Gemini
Google just dropped Ask Gemini, an AI assistant for Google Meet that gives you real-time summaries, highlights decisions, and even catches up anyone who joins late, if Take Notes for Me is enabled.
Right now it's only on desktop (in English) for some business users, but additional Workspace business tiers will get it in early 2026.
How Ask Gemini works
Ask Gemini listens to meeting captions and checks public web info to answer your private questions—no one else sees what you ask.
Plus, nothing from the meeting is saved once it ends.
Hosts can turn the feature off anytime, and everyone gets a heads-up when it's active.
Privacy concerns addressed
Worried about privacy? Ask Gemini doesn't keep any data after meetings end.
It can pull out action items as people talk and give latecomers a quick summary if "Take Notes for Me" is turned on.
Powered by Google's latest Gemini AI
Powered by Google's latest Gemini AI, this tool helps without leaving behind records—a big difference from similar features in Teams or Zoom.