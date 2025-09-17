Next Article
Google Discover gets 'Follow' button for a more personalized experience
Technology
Google Discover just added a "Follow" button, making it easier to keep up with your favorite publishers and creators.
Starting Wednesday, September 17, 2025, you'll see a more personalized feed packed with articles, YouTube videos, and even posts from Instagram and X—all in one place.
A hub for all your interests
Discover isn't just about news anymore. Now you'll find social media posts and YouTube Shorts alongside regular articles.
Google's testing these upgrades to make sure everyone finds something they like.
The goal? To turn Discover into your go-to hub for everything you care about—news, trends, and updates from sources you actually want to follow.