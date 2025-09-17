Next Article
Reddit seeks new AI data licensing deals
Reddit is in fresh talks with Google and OpenAI to share more of its data, hoping to strike new deals that go beyond their previous $60 million agreement with Google.
The plan? Move from old-school licensing to smarter pricing that matches how valuable Reddit's content is for building better AI tools.
Reddit's AI ambitions and legal battles
Reddit's unique user posts are gold for training smarter AI, and Reddit hopes these partnerships could boost both the quality of AI models and engagement on Reddit itself.
But it's not all smooth sailing—Reddit is also suing Anthropic for allegedly using its data without permission, joining a growing list of companies pushing back on unauthorized use of online content.