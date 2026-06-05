Ginkgo Bioworks pairs AI and robotics to automate lab experiments

Ginkgo with OpenAI cut costs 40%

Started by four MIT graduate students, Ginkgo had a tough time getting funding until the recent AI wave, boosted by Sam Altman, opened new doors.

Working with OpenAI, they used AI to design proteins and cut costs by 40%, running over 30,000 experiments in just six months.

Some experts worry about biosecurity risks if this tech is misused, but co-founder Reshma Shetty says seeing an AI write a lab notebook entry for the first time was unforgettable.