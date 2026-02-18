'Global AI ethics is important': IIT Madras Director

IIT Madras is working on AI education for India

IIT Madras is helping drive India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision with projects like the Bharat AI Education Stack—think personalized AI tutors for every kid, smarter teacher support, and better insights for decision-makers.

The institute also teams up with government agencies to ensure that AI in public systems (like healthcare) is used responsibly.

Plus, their B.Tech, M.Tech, and online programs are making sure more people actually understand how all this tech works.