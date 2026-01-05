Global AI safety measures lag behind rapid progress, warns expert

David Dalrymple, an AI safety expert at the UK's Aria agency, has warned that the world "may not have time" to prepare for the safety risks posed by advanced AI systems. He said people should be worried about the increasing capabilities of this technology. Dalrymple emphasized that these systems could outperform humans in critical domains necessary for maintaining control over our civilization and planet.

Knowledge disparity Dalrymple warns of knowledge gap between public and private sectors Dalrymple also highlighted a knowledge gap between the public sector and AI companies about the potential of near-future advancements in this technology. He warned that things are moving really fast, and we may not have time to address these issues from a safety perspective. "It's not science fiction to project that within five years most economically valuable tasks will be performed by machines at a higher level of quality and lower cost than by humans," he said.

Safety measures Dalrymple advocates for AI safety in critical infrastructure As a program director at Aria, which is publicly funded but independent from the government, Dalrymple is working on systems to ensure safe use of AI in critical infrastructure like energy networks. He stressed that we can't take these systems for granted as reliable. "The science to do that is just not likely to materialize in time given the economic pressure," he said.

Risk assessment Dalrymple warns of potential destabilization due to AI progress Dalrymple described the potential destabilization caused by technological advancement outpacing safety as a "destabilization of security and economy." He stressed that more technical work is needed to understand and control the behaviors of advanced AI systems. Despite the risks, Dalrymple remains hopeful about making things go better with this technology. However, he cautioned that human civilization is largely sleepwalking into this transition.

Performance surge UK AI security institute reports rapid improvement in advanced models The UK government's AI Security Institute (AISI) has reported that the capabilities of advanced AI models are improving rapidly across all domains. In some areas, their performance is doubling every eight months. Leading models can now complete apprentice-level tasks 50% of the time on average, up from about 10% last year. The most advanced systems can autonomously complete tasks that would take a human expert over an hour.