Global map shows almost half of glaciers could vanish 2100

A major new map says almost half of the world's glaciers could be gone by 2100 if global warming keeps up.

Using 2024 projections, scientists modeled what happens to glaciers under different temperature scenarios, ranging from a best-case 1.5 degrees Celsius rise to a worst-case 4 degrees Celsius.

Their interactive tool even color-codes which glaciers are already lost and which might hang on till the end of the century.