Global map shows almost half of glaciers could vanish 2100
A major new map says almost half of the world's glaciers could be gone by 2100 if global warming keeps up.
Using 2024 projections, scientists modeled what happens to glaciers under different temperature scenarios, ranging from a best-case 1.5 degrees Celsius rise to a worst-case 4 degrees Celsius.
Their interactive tool even color-codes which glaciers are already lost and which might hang on till the end of the century.
Swiss glaciers record 2 extinctions 2026
This isn't just about far-off places or distant years: Two more Swiss glaciers were declared extinct in 2026, matching what the tool predicted.
Last year alone, Swiss glaciers shrank by 3%, adding up to one-quarter lost over 10 years.
If all non-polar glaciers melt, sea levels could rise by about a foot.
As Dr. Lander Van Tricht put it, "Every fraction of a degree matters."