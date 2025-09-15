Gmail stops using foreign spam list that blocked Republican emails
Google just stopped using a Dutch company's spam list that was flagging Republican fundraising emails as "dangerous" and sending them to spam.
This change happened after WinRed, the GOP's main donation platform, pushed back and got itself removed from the list in August 2025.
Now, Gmail says it's relying only on its own spam filters.
WinRed's CEO called it 'foreign interference'
WinRed's CEO Ryan Lyk called Google's use of a foreign blacklist "foreign interference, plain and simple."
WinRed officials also criticized SURBL for vague explanations—like citing Canadian laws—for blocking their emails.
The controversy has sparked fresh worries about outside influence on US political messaging.
Republicans have long claimed Gmail unfairly targets their emails
Republicans have long claimed Gmail unfairly targets their fundraising emails while letting more Democratic ones through.
But email experts point out that WinRed actually hits way more spam traps than its Democratic counterpart ActBlue—about four times as many—which hurts its sender reputation.
Google insists its filters treat all senders equally, based on hundreds of signals including user feedback, not political leaning.