India to host next AI Impact Summit in 2026

NITI Aayog working on AI use cases in agriculture, healthcare

To get ready, NITI Aayog is putting together a conclave to spotlight real-world AI uses in fields like farming, healthcare, and education—think smarter crops, better hospitals, and more personalized learning.

According to NITI Aayog's latest report, AI could seriously boost India's economy by 2035—possibly raising GDP from $6.6 trillion to $8.3 trillion and adding $135 billion in value just through banking and manufacturing upgrades.

There's also big potential for Indian pharma and auto industries to go global with help from smart tech.