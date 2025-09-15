India to host next AI Impact Summit in 2026
Big news for tech fans: India is set to host the next AI Impact Summit in February 2026, right after France's turn.
The event will dig into how artificial intelligence is shaping society and what it means for our safety.
Prime Minister Modi even co-chaired the last summit in Paris, showing just how much India wants a seat at the global AI table.
NITI Aayog working on AI use cases in agriculture, healthcare
To get ready, NITI Aayog is putting together a conclave to spotlight real-world AI uses in fields like farming, healthcare, and education—think smarter crops, better hospitals, and more personalized learning.
According to NITI Aayog's latest report, AI could seriously boost India's economy by 2035—possibly raising GDP from $6.6 trillion to $8.3 trillion and adding $135 billion in value just through banking and manufacturing upgrades.
There's also big potential for Indian pharma and auto industries to go global with help from smart tech.