NASA is inviting you to send your name to Moon

NASA is giving people from all over the world a chance to be a part of its next big space mission. The agency has launched the 'Send Your Name with Artemis II' campaign, allowing anyone to send their name on the Orion spacecraft. This will be done when four astronauts undertake a historic journey around the Moon and back.

Global involvement Everyone can be a part of this historic mission The 'Send Your Name with Artemis II' campaign is open to all, regardless of age or nationality. The names submitted will be stored on a memory card and carried onboard the Orion spacecraft before launch. This initiative aims to give everyone a sense of belonging in this mission and the thrill of human exploration beyond Earth.

Registration process How to register your name for the mission Joining the campaign is easy and free. Interested individuals can visit the official NASA links to submit their names. One link provides an English-language boarding pass, while another offers a Spanish-language version. After registration, participants will immediately get a digital boarding pass with their name on it, as a memento of their contribution to this historic mission.

Information Last date to register is January 21, 2026 The last date to register for this unique opportunity is January 21, 2026. Families can also register on behalf of their children, friends, or even pets. This makes it a fun and memorable way to be a part of space history.