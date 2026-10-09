Google adds Gemini intelligence face design to Pixel Watch 4
Technology
Pixel Watch 4 users are getting a cool new update: you can now design your own watch face just by describing what you want, thanks to Google's Gemini Intelligence.
This feature, which first showed up on the Pixel Watch 5, means your smartwatch can look something close to how you imagine: no graphic design skills needed.
Update brings Pixel Watch 5 faces
Along with the AI tool, the update brings over stock watch faces from the Pixel Watch 5 (like Weave, Modular, Reveal, and Steph Curry's dial), making it easier to switch up your style.
The update is rolling out in phases, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight. It should land on devices as it actively rolls out.