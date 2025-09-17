Google AI turns your textbook into a personalized lesson
Google just dropped Learn Your Way, an AI study tool now in Google Labs, that turns regular textbooks into interactive lessons tailored to your grade and interests.
Using LearnLM tech, it offers five ways to learn—interactive text, section quizzes, narrated slides, AI audio lessons, and mind maps—so you can pick what works best for you.
It checks your grade and interests
Learn Your Way checks your grade and what you're into (think: using basketball to explain physics) and shapes examples and quizzes around that.
In recent tests, students scored 11% points higher on long-term recall tests compared to standard digital readers.
You can try demo lessons right away or join the waitlist for full features.
The tool is based on dual coding theory (mixing visuals and words helps you remember more), with real-time quizzes guiding your review.
While tools like Microsoft Copilot help with homework, Learn Your Way stands out by making textbook learning personal and interactive.
Plus, Google's offering free AI Pro access for students as part of its growing education toolkit.