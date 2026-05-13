Instagram's Android app will soon catch up to iPhone quality
What's the story
Google and Meta have joined forces to enhance the Instagram experience on high-end Android devices. The collaboration was announced at this year's Android Show event and is part of a larger creator-focused initiative for Android 17. The update will bring Ultra HDR capture and playback, built-in video stabilization, and Night Sight integrations to the platform.
Enhanced functionality
Improvements in capture-to-upload pipeline
Google has also optimized the capture-to-upload pipeline for Instagram. The company claims that recent tests using the Universal Video Quality model showed videos captured and uploaded to Instagram from flagship Android devices scored equally or better than those from its "leading competitor." This improvement is likely to make a significant difference in how content looks on the platform.
Editing features
AI tools for Instagram Edits app
The Instagram Edits app is also getting Android-exclusive tools powered by on-device AI. These include Smart Enhance, which lets you upscale photos and videos with a single tap, and sound separation that can identify different audio tracks like wind and music. This way, users can boost or remove specific parts of their content as per their preference.
New feature
Screen Reactions feature for Pixel devices
Google has also unveiled Screen Reactions, a new feature for Android that lets you capture your screen and camera feed at the same time. This way, you can create reaction videos without needing a separate app or green-screen setup. The feature will be available on Pixel devices starting this summer.
Creator focus
Broader goal of enhancing Android experience
Google's broader goal is to make Android a more creator- and social media-friendly platform. The company has made it clear that other social apps will also be able to use these features if they choose. This move shows Google's commitment to improving the overall user experience on its devices, especially for content creators and social media enthusiasts.