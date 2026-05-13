Instagram's Android app will soon catch up to iPhone quality

Google and Meta have joined forces to enhance the Instagram experience on high-end Android devices. The collaboration was announced at this year's Android Show event and is part of a larger creator-focused initiative for Android 17. The update will bring Ultra HDR capture and playback, built-in video stabilization, and Night Sight integrations to the platform.

Enhanced functionality Improvements in capture-to-upload pipeline Google has also optimized the capture-to-upload pipeline for Instagram. The company claims that recent tests using the Universal Video Quality model showed videos captured and uploaded to Instagram from flagship Android devices scored equally or better than those from its "leading competitor." This improvement is likely to make a significant difference in how content looks on the platform.

Editing features AI tools for Instagram Edits app The Instagram Edits app is also getting Android-exclusive tools powered by on-device AI. These include Smart Enhance, which lets you upscale photos and videos with a single tap, and sound separation that can identify different audio tracks like wind and music. This way, users can boost or remove specific parts of their content as per their preference.

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New feature Screen Reactions feature for Pixel devices Google has also unveiled Screen Reactions, a new feature for Android that lets you capture your screen and camera feed at the same time. This way, you can create reaction videos without needing a separate app or green-screen setup. The feature will be available on Pixel devices starting this summer.

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