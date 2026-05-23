Google appeals 2024 antitrust ruling over $20B Apple Safari deal
Google is appealing a 2024 antitrust decision that said it unfairly kept its grip on online search and ads.
The case centers on Google paying Apple big money (reportedally $20 billion in 2022) to be the default search engine on Safari.
Google insists this deal was about offering better results and more revenue, not shutting out rivals.
Judge Amit Mehta had ruled Google used its dominance to block competition.
Apple turned down Microsoft's Bing offer
Apple actually turned down Microsoft's offer to make Bing the default, even though Microsoft offered Apple all advertising revenue from Bing searches.
Apple executives said they stuck with Google because users liked it more and it made them more money, backing up Google's claim that the deal was driven by quality and preference, not just power moves.
Google contests default deal restrictions
Google's appeal also pushes back against fresh restrictions that limit how long these default deals can last and ban exclusive agreements.
They argue these changes might limit default placement and the sharing of search-related data and results.