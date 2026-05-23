Google appeals 2024 antitrust ruling over $20B Apple Safari deal Technology May 23, 2026

Google is appealing a 2024 antitrust decision that said it unfairly kept its grip on online search and ads.

The case centers on Google paying Apple big money (reportedally $20 billion in 2022) to be the default search engine on Safari.

Google insists this deal was about offering better results and more revenue, not shutting out rivals.

Judge Amit Mehta had ruled Google used its dominance to block competition.