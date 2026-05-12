Google blocks world's first AI-created zero-day cyberattack

Google has successfully thwarted a zero-day exploit that was developed using artificial intelligence (AI), marking the first time the tech giant has thwarted an attack of this nature. The exploit, which was aimed at an unnamed open-source web-based system administration tool, could have allowed cybercriminals to bypass two-factor authentication (2FA) protections. The threat was discovered by the company's Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG), which found evidence of a "mass exploitation event."

AI involvement Exploit was discovered in a Python script The exploit was discovered in a Python script, which showed signs of AI assistance. These included a "hallucinated CVSS score" and "structured, textbook" formatting typical of large language model (LLM) training data. The attack exploited a high-level semantic logic flaw where the developer hardcoded a trust assumption into the platform's 2FA system.

Historic discovery First AI-assisted attack This is the first time Google has found evidence of an attack assisted by AI. However, the company's researchers have clarified that they "do not believe Gemini was used" in this case. While Google was able to "disrupt" this particular exploit, it warns that hackers are increasingly using AI to discover and exploit security vulnerabilities.

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Dual threat AI as a target for attackers The GTIG report also highlights that AI is not just a tool but also a target for attackers. The report states, "GTIG has observed adversaries increasingly target the integrated components that grant AI systems their utility, such as autonomous skills and third-party data connectors." This shows how cybercriminals are now using AI to find security vulnerabilities in other systems.

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