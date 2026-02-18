Google CEO praises India's AI growth, announces $15B investment
Google CEO Sundar Pichai just gave India a big shoutout for its fast-paced AI progress, calling it an "extraordinary trajectory" at the India AI Impact Summit on February 18.
He highlighted companies like Flipkart and Oyo as proof that Indian startups are making global waves.
Pichai on India's tech momentum
Pichai believes India is set to become a major player in the world of AI.
He said, "I mean, it's already changed," pointing to how homegrown companies are thriving.
Thanks to the country's diversity, languages, and digital infrastructure, he doesn't see anything holding back India's tech momentum.
New Google AI hub in India
To keep things moving, Pichai announced a $15 billion Google AI hub in India that will include gigawatt-scale compute and a global subsea cable gateway.
Plus, Google is rolling out new AI Professional Certificates in English and Hindi to help train young talent across the country.