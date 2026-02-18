Google Chrome 145 rolls out for Android: What's new

Changes for regular users

If you use Chrome on an Android tablet, the browser now reports the window's position and size more accurately to web pages via window.screenX, window.screenY, window.outerWidth, and window.outerHeight, correcting a previous assumption that windows start at (0,0) that notably affected freeform windowing mode.

Secure Payment Confirmation also got a little friendlier: merchants can now show their logos and split payment details over two lines for easier reading.