Google Chrome 145 rolls out for Android: What's new
Chrome 145 just dropped for Android, bringing a smoother browsing experience and some handy upgrades.
The update includes stability and performance improvements, along with various platform, UI, security, and developer changes.
Changes for regular users
If you use Chrome on an Android tablet, the browser now reports the window's position and size more accurately to web pages via window.screenX, window.screenY, window.outerWidth, and window.outerHeight, correcting a previous assumption that windows start at (0,0) that notably affected freeform windowing mode.
Secure Payment Confirmation also got a little friendlier: merchants can now show their logos and split payment details over two lines for easier reading.
Updates for developers
For all the techies out there, Chrome 145 adds a new "confidence" field to help developers check if their site's speed stats are accurate.
Plus, WebGPU gets smarter with improved subgroup features, letting devs build even cooler web experiences.