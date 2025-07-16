Next Article
Google Chrome ending support for older MacBooks
Heads up, Mac users: Google is ending Chrome updates for macOS Big Sur (version 11) after July 30, 2023.
Chrome 138 will be the last version you'll get—so if you want new features or security patches, you'll need to upgrade to macOS Monterey (12) or later.
Why is Google doing this?
Google says it's all about security—since Apple stopped supporting Big Sur, it's become riskier to use.
If you keep running Chrome on Big Sur after July, you'll see warnings and miss out on future updates.
Can't upgrade your Mac? Google suggests trying a different browser that still supports your OS so you stay protected online.