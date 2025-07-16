Next Article
Adobe security risk alert issued by Indian government
India's top cybersecurity team, CERT-In, just warned everyone about serious security holes in popular Adobe software like After Effects, Illustrator, InDesign, Audition, Substance 3D Viewer, and ColdFusion.
Hackers could use these flaws to take control of your device or steal your data if you're running outdated versions.
Patch up to keep your stuff safe
Adobe rolled out a big July 2025 update fixing multiple vulnerabilities—some pretty critical ones that let attackers run code remotely or bypass security.
If you use any of these apps, it's smart to update ASAP.
CERT-In is urging users not to wait: patch up now to keep your stuff safe from cyber threats.