Chinese authorities utilize new data extraction tool

Massistant is part of China 's wider surveillance push. The company behind it dominates the country's digital forensics market. It's also been under US sanctions since 2021 for tech linked to human rights concerns.

How it works

Unlike hacks that sneak in through software bugs, Massistant uses legal powers during inspections.

If installed on your device, you might be able to find and delete its traces—but by then, your data is already collected.