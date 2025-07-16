Chinese authorities utilize new data extraction tool
China's been using a forensic malware called Massistant to pull sensitive info—like texts, images, locations, audio, and even Signal chats—from unlocked Android phones during physical checks.
Built by Xiamen Meiya Pico, it works with special hardware and software but leaves behind traces you can spot after installation.
The company behind this malware
Massistant is part of China's wider surveillance push. The company behind it dominates the country's digital forensics market.
It's also been under US sanctions since 2021 for tech linked to human rights concerns.
How it works
Unlike hacks that sneak in through software bugs, Massistant uses legal powers during inspections.
If installed on your device, you might be able to find and delete its traces—but by then, your data is already collected.