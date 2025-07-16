Surviving the inferno: Shubhanshu Shukla's space journey

SpaceX's Crew Dragon has a seriously tough heat shield that protects astronauts as they plunge back to Earth at nearly 27,000km/h. Even when outside temperatures soar up to 2000°C—hot enough to melt metal—the crew inside stays safe and comfortable.

The shield is made from PICA-X Crew Dragon's shield is made from PICA-X, a special material SpaceX developed from NASA tech.

It works by slowly burning away its outer layer, carrying the heat with it so the cabin temperature stays close to normal—even while the outside is basically on fire.

Multilayer insulation blocks leftover heat Beneath the main shield, multilayer insulation blocks any leftover heat from reaching the crew.

Controlled engine burns and parachutes slow things down during descent, reducing stress on both the spacecraft and its passengers.