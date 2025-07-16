India's premier creative tech institute begins admissions

Learn from the best in the business

IICT's programs are shaped by industry leaders—including Google, YouTube, Adobe, Meta, and Microsoft—to match what's actually needed out there.

You'll find courses in Gaming, Post Production, Animation, Comics and XR.

CEO Dr. Vishwas Deoskar says the goal is simple: help India lead in digital content and immersive tech worldwide.

Plus, thanks to these global partnerships, students can look forward to internships and placement opportunities as part of their learning journey.

More course details are coming soon!