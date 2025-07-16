India's premier creative tech institute begins admissions
India is set to launch the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in August 2025, aiming to shake up how we learn about Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality.
Announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in May 2025, IICT is teaming up with big names like Google, Meta, and the University of York to design its courses.
Learn from the best in the business
IICT's programs are shaped by industry leaders—including Google, YouTube, Adobe, Meta, and Microsoft—to match what's actually needed out there.
You'll find courses in Gaming, Post Production, Animation, Comics and XR.
CEO Dr. Vishwas Deoskar says the goal is simple: help India lead in digital content and immersive tech worldwide.
Plus, thanks to these global partnerships, students can look forward to internships and placement opportunities as part of their learning journey.
More course details are coming soon!