Teens prefer AI companions over real-life friends
A new survey shows that over half of American teens are regular users of anthropomorphic AI companions like Character. AI and Replika.
Many say these conversations feel just as good—or even better—than talking to real friends.
80% still spend more time with actual friends
About three out of four teens have tried AI companions. Most use them for practical help, but a third turn to AIs for emotional support, role-play, or even romance.
While 80% still spend more time with actual friends, nearly a third admit they share serious problems with their AI instead of people.
Experts warn about privacy risks and harmful content since companies can keep personal data forever and age checks are weak.
Groups like Common Sense Media want stronger rules and better education so teens can use AI safely as these digital buddies become part of daily life.