Google Clock app gets swipe-to-dismiss alarms—finally
Technology
Google just updated its Clock app (version 8.5), and now you can swipe to dismiss your alarms—no more frantic tapping in the morning.
The feature is easy to turn on from Settings or by hitting "Customize" after force-stopping the app.
The update rolled out widely by January 22, 2026.
Pick your favorite way to silence alarms
You now get to choose: stick with the classic tap-to-dismiss using colorful pill-shaped buttons ("Snooze" on the left, "Stop" on the right), or go for the new swipe method—left for snooze, right for stop.
It works for both alarms and timers, so you're covered either way.
Fresh look and handy tweaks
The app's design also got a glow-up with chunkier pill-shaped sliders (thanks to Material 3 Expressive) and bigger handles showing values from 1.00 to 7.00.