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Home / News / Technology News / Gemini 4 launch is near, says new Google DeepMind chief
Gemini 4 launch is near, says new Google DeepMind chief
Gemini 4 is currently being refined

Gemini 4 launch is near, says new Google DeepMind chief

By Akash Pandey
Sep 24, 2026
06:22 pm
What's the story

Google DeepMind's new head, Koray Kavukcuoglu, has revealed that the company is close to launching its long-awaited Gemini 4 model. The announcement comes during his first media interaction in the role. Speaking with The Information, Kavukcuoglu said that Gemini 4 is currently being refined and Google plans to launch it "much earlier" than the end of this year.

Anticipation

Kavukcuoglu's vision for Gemini 4

Kavukcuoglu expressed his eagerness to release an early post-training output of Gemini 4.

He said, "Our intention is to, like, as soon as possible, to release an early post-training output because we see the results and we are excited."

The statement indicates Google's commitment to fast-paced iterations and a more consistent AI release timeline after DeepMind's leadership changes.

Market positioning

Gemini lagging behind competitors' models

Since the launch of the Gemini 3 series in November 2025, Google has not released a new flagship AI model.

In the same time frame, OpenAI's GPT-6 and Anthropic's Mythos series models have been launched.

Both these models outperform Gemini 3, giving their developers a significant advantage in the ongoing AI race.

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Strategic shift

Google's approach to AI model releases

Google CEO Sundar Pichai had announced a major Gemini 3.5 Pro update would be coming in June, but it was never rolled out.

Kavukcuoglu explained this decision by saying the company "took a little bit of a step back" to focus on faster, less powerful Flash models instead.

Despite these changes, he remains confident about Google's position in AI development saying "In my mind, it's a certainty that we are always gonna be at the frontier."

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