Google DeepMind's Lyria 3 can create custom music tracks

AI-generated audio gets a watermark

Lyria 3 is built to help you express yourself without copying real artists. It uses artist names as style inspiration rather than direct imitation, though this approach might not be foolproof.

There are filters to keep things original, plus every track gets a SynthID watermark so you know it's AI-made.

You can also check if any audio was generated using Google AI by uploading a file to Gemini, which checks for a SynthID and uses its reasoning to respond.