Google DeepMind's new AI push in India
Google DeepMind just announced new partnerships to bring advanced AI into India's science and education.
The news dropped at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Wednesday, with a focus on boosting research and making learning more interactive for students.
AI for research and education
Google DeepMind, Google Research and Google.org are teaming up with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation to give Indian researchers access to top AI models like AlphaGenome and Earth AI.
Students aren't left out—around 11 million kids in Atal Tinkering Labs will get generative AI assistants.
Hackathons and mentorships are also on the way.
Other initiatives to boost the impact of AI in India
Google.org is putting $30 million each into two global challenges for government innovation and science solutions powered by AI.
There's also a major Google Cloud partnership to train 20 million public servants across India using cloud-based courses in over 18 languages.
Plus, a new Google Center for Climate Technology will help speed up climate research, and fresh professional certificates from Google in English and Hindi are launching with Wadhwani AI.