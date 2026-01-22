Google drops free SAT practice tests on Gemini
Technology
Google just launched full-length, totally free SAT practice tests right inside its Gemini AI chatbot.
Made with The Princeton Review, these tests are grounded in vetted content.
Just type "I want to take a practice SAT test" into Gemini to get started.
Instant feedback and personalized study help
After you finish a test, Gemini provides immediate feedback—showing where you're strong and where you need work.
Gemini can provide explanations on request and builds a custom study plan to help you focus on what matters most.
Making high-quality prep accessible (and free)
By teaming up with The Princeton Review, Google's offering SAT practice tests grounded in vetted content.
This move could make top-notch test prep way more accessible for anyone looking to boost their score without breaking the bank.