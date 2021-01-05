Last updated on Jan 05, 2021, 01:35 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Over 200 employees and contractors of Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., in the United States and Canada have formed a labor union, the group's elected leaders announced on Monday.
The union, called the "Alphabet Workers Union," is aimed at promoting workplace equity and ethical business practices.
It is said to be the culmination of a string of protests by Google workers in recent years.
The union will collect dues of 1% of total compensation from its members which will be directed towards paid organizers, events, legal support, and wages for members in the event of a labor strike.
It does not aim to seek a collective bargain with Alphabet over pay and working conditions.
Instead, it is aiming to create a more formal structure to organize future protests.
Announcing the union, Google engineers Parul Koul and Chewy Shaw wrote in The New York Times on Monday, "Our union will work to ensure that workers know what they're working on, and can do their work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination."
Koul is the Executive Chair of the Alphabet Workers Union, while Shaw is the Vice Chair.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.