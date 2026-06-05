Google ends Pixel Studio app on June 5, 2026

New image creation moves to Gemini

If you made anything cool in Pixel Studio before the shutdown, don't worry—it's still there for you to view. But creating new images or animations now happens in Gemini using its "Nano Banana" feature (yep, that's what it's called).

The update is rolling out gradually, so some folks might notice the change a bit later than others.

Google's basically nudging everyone over to Gemini for their creative AI needs from here on out.