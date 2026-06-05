Google ends Pixel Studio app on June 5, 2026
Google has officially shut down its AI-powered Pixel Studio app as of June 5, 2026.
The app, which launched with the Pixel 9 series, let users whip up AI images using prompts, existing images, or stickers and save them in a handy library.
Now, after its final update (version 2.3), all image generation features are gone.
When you open the app, you'll just see an "Open Gemini" button that takes you straight to Google's Play Store instead, and the on-screen message says to try Nano Banana in the Gemini app for image and animation creation.
New image creation moves to Gemini
If you made anything cool in Pixel Studio before the shutdown, don't worry—it's still there for you to view. But creating new images or animations now happens in Gemini using its "Nano Banana" feature (yep, that's what it's called).
The update is rolling out gradually, so some folks might notice the change a bit later than others.
Google's basically nudging everyone over to Gemini for their creative AI needs from here on out.