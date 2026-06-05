Google expands Gemini avatar to paid subscribers replicating face voice
Technology
Google is opening up its Gemini Avatar feature to more paying subscribers, letting you create digital versions of yourself that copy your face, voice, and even your mannerisms.
Once set up, you can use your avatar to make videos and other content right inside the Gemini app.
Face scans and voice prompts required
To build your avatar, you will scan your face from different angles and read random phrases out loud so the AI can learn how you look and sound.
These avatars are tied to your Google account, and videos they generate get a SynthID watermark, so everyone knows it is AI made.
For now, this feature is just for paid users over 18 (no free version yet).