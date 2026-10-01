Google's screen-free Fitbit Air launched in India at ₹14,000
What's the story
Google has launched its latest screen-free fitness tracker, the Fitbit Air, in India. The device is priced at ₹13,999 and will be available for purchase starting October 2. You can buy it from the official Google Store or retail partners like Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. The compact tracker was first unveiled globally in May this year.
Health features
Tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep
The Fitbit Air comes with a range of health and fitness monitoring capabilities.
These include 24/7 heart rate tracking, AFib alerts, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and sleep tracking.
The device is designed to work seamlessly with the Google Health app and Google Health Coach for a more personalized wellness experience.
Design details
How to access health data
The Fitbit Air is a screen-free device that doesn't have any buttons or apps. Instead, users can access their health data through the Google Health app on their mobile phone.
The tracker can automatically detect and record common activities, and users can also manually start workouts in the app or record them manually.
Battery and offer
Offers up to 7 days of battery life
The Fitbit Air offers a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge.
Google is also offering a three-month trial of Google Health Premium with the purchase of the device.
This gives users access to the full experience of Google Health Coach from day one, although they will have to pay for the subscription after this free period ends.
Design and compatibility
Works with Android and iPhone devices
The Fitbit Air is Google's smallest tracker yet, shaped like a small pebble that clips into an interchangeable band.
It can be worn day or night without feeling like a gadget on the wrist.
The device works with Android 11 or higher and iOS 16.4 or higher, making it compatible with both Android and iPhone users.