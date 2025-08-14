Next Article
Google Flights now shows deals based on your travel vibes
Google is rolling out a new Flight Deals feature on Google Flights that uses AI to help you find flights tailored to your vibe—think prompts like "week-long trip this winter to a city with great food, non-stop only."
The tool goes live this week in India, the US, and Canada, making it easier for travelers to score deals that actually fit their plans.
How to use the new feature
Flight Deals taps into real-time info from hundreds of airlines and booking sites, matching your search with up-to-date options.
It's still in beta and will keep getting better as people use it. Plus, if you're in the US or Canada, you can filter out basic economy fares for more comfortable picks.
No sign-up needed—just head to Google Flights and start searching.