Google Gemini can now generate AI music tracks

You can check if a track is AI-generated

With Lyria 3, you can tweak the style, vocals, and tempo to match your vibe.

It's open to anyone 18+ worldwide and supports eight languages—including Hindi and Japanese.

Every track gets a SynthID watermark so people know it's AI-made, plus you can upload a file and ask Gemini if it was generated using Google AI; Gemini will check for a SynthID and use its reasoning to return a response.