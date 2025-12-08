Next Article
Google Gemini gets a fresh new look
Technology
Google just rolled out a big update to its Gemini web interface.
Now, there's a sleek dark mode and a handy "My Stuff" folder where you can quickly find your saved images and videos—separate from your chats.
The homepage also feels more modern, with bluish-gray in light mode and all-black in dark mode.
What else is new?
Navigation's smoother now: you've got "My Stuff," "Gems," and "Chats" tabs to keep things organized.
Chats come with easy options to share, pin, rename, or delete conversations right from a dropdown.
Plus, this redesign arrives alongside Google's new AI models—Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro—which promise smarter searches and more intuitive responses.