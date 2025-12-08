Next Article
SpaceX launches 29 more Starlink satellites, keeps breaking records
SpaceX just pulled off another smooth launch from California, sending 29 new Starlink satellites into orbit on Sunday morning.
The Falcon 9 rocket's second stage reached space in under nine minutes, and the booster—on its 12th flight—landed safely on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship.
Why it matters
This was SpaceX's 115th Starlink mission and their 157th Falcon 9 flight this year alone.
With over 9,100 Starlink satellites now circling Earth, the network is making high-speed internet more accessible for remote areas, boosting in-flight Wi-Fi on planes, and even helping connect mobile phones directly to satellites worldwide.