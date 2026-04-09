Gemini takes on ChatGPT Projects with new 'Notebooks' feature

Google has unveiled a new feature called Notebooks in its Gemini app and web platform. The tool is based on NotebookLM, an AI-driven research and note-taking platform introduced by the tech giant in July 2023. With Notebooks, users can store and analyze various types of documents like Google Docs files, PDFs, YouTube videos, weblinks to gain insights and answers based on their queries. Notebooks closely resemble ChatGPT's Projects feature, which also allows users to organize topic-specific content in one place.

Enhanced functionality How notebooks works in Gemini The Notebooks feature in the Gemini app allows users to keep all their documents related to a particular topic in one place. This includes Google Docs files, PDFs, videos, and web links. The feature is designed to help users research a topic and get summaries and insights on it. It works like a physical notebook but is much smarter as it can answer questions based on user-uploaded data and information available on the internet.

User guide Creating a notebook in Gemini The Notebooks feature is easily accessible from a dedicated section in Gemini's side panel. Users can create a new notebook and add files, folders, and web links from different sources for easy reference. Google recommends users provide custom instructions and relevant files to give Gemini more context. Once the sources are organized into a notebook, Gemini uses them with its tools and web search capabilities to provide unique responses.

Advertisement

Cross-platform integration Notebooks created on one platform will be available on other Notebooks created on one platform will also be available on the other platform for easy access. This cross-platform integration ensures that unique features like Video Overviews and Infographics will also be available in NotebookLM even if the notebook started in the Gemini app. Google has already started rolling out Notebooks in Gemini this week to Google AI Ultra, Pro, and Plus subscribers on the web.

Advertisement